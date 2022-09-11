This evening in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall ne…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area w…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't…
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…