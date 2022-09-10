 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular