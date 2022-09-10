Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.