Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

