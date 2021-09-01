For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. Temperatures are p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow.…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…