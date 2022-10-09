This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
