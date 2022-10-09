 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

