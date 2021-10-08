 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

