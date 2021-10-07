Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.