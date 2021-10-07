For the drive home in Marion: Rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
