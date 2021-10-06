 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

