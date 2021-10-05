Marion's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
