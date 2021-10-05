Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.