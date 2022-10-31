 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

