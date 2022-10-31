Marion's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
