Marion's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
