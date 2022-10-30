Marion's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
