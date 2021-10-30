 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics