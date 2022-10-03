Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
