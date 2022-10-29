 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

