Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

