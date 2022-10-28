For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
