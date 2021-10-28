This evening's outlook for Marion: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm tem…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Mo…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mari…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Don'…