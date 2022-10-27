 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

