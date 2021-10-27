This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm tem…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Mo…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperat…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…