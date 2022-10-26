Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.