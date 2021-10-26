 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics