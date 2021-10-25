 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

