Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.