Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

