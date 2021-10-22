For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
