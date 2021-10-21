 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

