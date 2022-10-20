Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
This evening in Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be w…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is sh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.