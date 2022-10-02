Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.