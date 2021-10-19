Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.