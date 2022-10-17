Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.