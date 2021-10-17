 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics