Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
