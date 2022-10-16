This evening in Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
