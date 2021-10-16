Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
