Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ma…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday.…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly …
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling…