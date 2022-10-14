Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.