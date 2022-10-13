This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
