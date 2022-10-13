 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

