Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
