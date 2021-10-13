Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.