Marion's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild t…
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the …
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…