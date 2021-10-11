 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

