Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
