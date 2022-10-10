This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
