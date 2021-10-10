Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.