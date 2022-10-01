Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% ch…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The Marion area sho…
For the drive home in Marion: Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfa…
Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.