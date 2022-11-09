Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
