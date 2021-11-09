This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
