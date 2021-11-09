Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.