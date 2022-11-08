 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

