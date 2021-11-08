Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.