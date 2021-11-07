 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics