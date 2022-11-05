 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

