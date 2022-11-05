Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
