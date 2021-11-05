 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

